Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,435.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,549,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,574 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,761,000 after buying an additional 1,460,246 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Ardelyx’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

