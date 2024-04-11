Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 3.3%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.16. 55,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 657,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $665.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 147.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

