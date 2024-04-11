Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 416 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.95.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.