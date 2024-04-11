Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 416 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

