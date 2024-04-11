Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arkema Price Performance

ARKAY stock opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47. Arkema has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $114.15.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.