ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in March

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $41.30 on Thursday. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

