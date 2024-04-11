Aspiriant LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

