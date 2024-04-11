Aspiriant LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.