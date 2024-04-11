Aspiriant LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADP opened at $245.79 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

