Aspiriant LLC Has $435,000 Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Coursera by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of COUR opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,802 shares of company stock worth $10,363,354. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile



Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

