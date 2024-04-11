Aspiriant LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $783.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $809.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

