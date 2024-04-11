Aspiriant LLC Invests $410,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

