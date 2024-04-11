Aspiriant LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPGI opened at $424.04 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.92 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
