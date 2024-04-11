Aspiriant LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at $968,265.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $784,633.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,265.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,297 shares of company stock worth $1,231,489. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
SLNO opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -1.56. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
