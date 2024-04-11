Aspiriant LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at $968,265.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $784,633.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,265.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,297 shares of company stock worth $1,231,489. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

SLNO opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -1.56. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

