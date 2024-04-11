Aspiriant LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

REGN opened at $936.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $959.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $887.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

