Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.