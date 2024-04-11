Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $555.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.