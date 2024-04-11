Aspiriant LLC Sells 218 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $268.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

