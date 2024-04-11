Aspiriant LLC Sells 628 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

