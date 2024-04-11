Aspiriant LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Intel Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of INTC opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

