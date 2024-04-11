ATI (NYSE:ATI) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ATI Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. ATI has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ATI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ATI by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ATI by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

