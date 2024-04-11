Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,532 shares in the company, valued at $101,922,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,532 shares in the company, valued at $101,922,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,593,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

