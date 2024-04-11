Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.53. Atlassian has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $1,629,328.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,342 shares in the company, valued at $92,002,766.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,593,423. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,509,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

