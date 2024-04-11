Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 15,836 shares.The stock last traded at $426.56 and had previously closed at $427.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.38 and a 200-day moving average of $365.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.85 million, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

