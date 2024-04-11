AT&T’s (T) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,571,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,977,723. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

