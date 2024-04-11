Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.70. 34,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,190,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,577 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.