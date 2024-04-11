Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Axonics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $764,649.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $764,649.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

