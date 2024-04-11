Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.61 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.