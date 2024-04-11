B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 648,535 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,877,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,978,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 235,351 shares during the period.

DFSD stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

