B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,173 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
