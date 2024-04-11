B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,173 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $561.23 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.29 and a 200-day moving average of $530.21. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.