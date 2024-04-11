B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.41. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.