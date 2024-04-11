B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $706,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $304.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

