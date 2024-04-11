B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

RILYK stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

