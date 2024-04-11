B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Down 3.2 %

RILYT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

