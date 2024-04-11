B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:RILYN)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $19.28 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.