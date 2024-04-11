B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Motion Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $79.56 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.95%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

