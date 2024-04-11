Bank of America Raises Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $2.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cronos Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.61 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 389,610 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 139.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 214,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.