Bank of America Raises Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $2.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Cronos Group Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.61 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
