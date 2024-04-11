Barclays Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $312.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $302.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPLA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.36.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $259.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $274.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

