Barclays Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.14.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:X opened at C$36.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.96. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$26.82 and a 52-week high of C$36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

