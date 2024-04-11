Barclays Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $55.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,497,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

