Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.25. 205,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,350. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

