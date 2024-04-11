Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.85. 508,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,908,087 shares of company stock worth $960,908,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

