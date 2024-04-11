Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,729 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 15,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 865,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

