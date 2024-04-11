Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.73. 1,558,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,956. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

