Berenberg Bank Boosts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.78) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010 ($25.44).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,778 ($22.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.35. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,999 ($25.30). The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.99, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.59) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($424.66). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66 shares of company stock valued at $109,920. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

