Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases $25,331,414.08 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 1.4 %

BRK-B opened at $409.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.04.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.