BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.45

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 107193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

BeWhere Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

