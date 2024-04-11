BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $106.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at BILL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in BILL by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in BILL by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after purchasing an additional 243,788 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

