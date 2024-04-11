Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPTH

Bio-Path Stock Down 9.4 %

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.