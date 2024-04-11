Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

BDTX opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 195,562.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,507 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 935,850 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 99.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.