BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FRA stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

